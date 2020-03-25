Body

Private family services and visitation for Hazel Goss Marcus, 84, of Cornelia, will be held. Interment will follow in the Alto Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. In consideration of community safety and for the personal health of Hazel's beloved family and friends, a public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Marcus went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A life-long native of Habersham County, Hazel was born Aug. 31, 1935, she was a daughter of the late John Henry and Alma Maybell Freeman Goss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Lee Marcus; daughter, Penny Marcus; granddaughter, Marsha Nalley; brothers, James Goss, Arthur Goss, and Ernest Goss; sisters, Thelma Alexander, Beatrice Autry, and Mildred Stone.

She was an AVON Representative for 21 years, a retired hostess for Ryan's Restaurant and a faithful member of the Alto Congregational Holiness Church.

Survivors include her granddaughter and fiancé, Barbara Smith and Jeremy Thomas of Toccoa; sisters and brother-in-law, Pearl and Ray Blackburn, and Annie Helton, all of Alto; brother, Joe Goss of Cornelia; great-grandchildren, Dakota and Colten Workman, Savannah Anderson, Jackson Anderson, Alexus and Brandon Thomas, Koby Smith, and Destani Smith; great-great-grandson, River Lee Thomas; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

