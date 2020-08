Body

Hazel Hart Crumbley, 91, of Social Circle, formerly of Alto, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Yonah Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.