Helen Casciano, 102, of Clarkesville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Born March 28, 1918, in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Maria Santa Porcaro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Casciano; son-in-law, Elmer Smith; and seven brothers and sisters.

Helen was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was very active in the Women's Missionary Union (WMU), as well as being very active in the Gideon's Auxiliary. She was employed for 20 plus years with the Florida State Employment Service until 1980, at which time she and Mr. Casciano moved to Clarkesville.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Elaine Casciano of Clarkesville; and daughter, Leah Smith of Clarkesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 488, Clarkesville, GA 30523 or the Gideon's International, P.O. Box 195, Baldwin, GA 30511.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, Demorest.