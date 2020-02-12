Body

The family of Henry Melvin Bates, 89, of Sautee-Nacoochee, will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home.

Mr. Bates passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

Born Dec. 27, 1930, he was the son of the late Andrew James Bates and the late Charlotte Hill Bates of Cherokee County. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Collett Bates; and daughter, Tina Bates Arnold.

Melvin, as he was known, served honorably as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War. After his service, Mr. Bates worked as a deputy in law enforcement in Fulton County. He later returned to the hills of Northeast Georgia where he raised cattle and farmed chickens. Mr. Bates was also a bus driver for many years for Habersham County Schools.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Ricky Melvin and Marcia Vandiver Bates; grandson, Dustin Chad Bates and his wife, and Jade Wright Bates; granddaughter, Kelly Bates; grandson, Julian Locke Arnold and his wife, Cara Henderson Arnold; two great-grandsons, Adam Chad Bates and Cole Locke Arnold; sister, Joyce Moore; sisters-in-law, Padge Reece, Grace Collett, and Janet Collett; brother-in-law, Verne Reece; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Melvin was a well-loved member of the community and a wonderful family man, that never met a stranger or anyone that stayed one for long. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.