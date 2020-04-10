Body

A private family graveside service for Herman H. Ledford, 78, of Demorest, was held Thursday, April 9, at Amy’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Tanner and the Rev. Steve Merck officiated.

Mr. Ledford went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Born June 29, 1941, in North Carolina, he was a son of the late Cloe and Olia Burrell Ledford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ricky Ledford & Harold Ledford; and a sister, Barbara Spivey.

Herman was a carpenter for many years. He retired from the maintenance department with the Banks County School System. In his spare time, Herman enjoyed dirt track racing, coon hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a faithful member of Amys Creek Baptist Church where he served as Past Church Choir Director for 10 years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Bell Gosnell Ledford of Demorest; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Cindy Tyler of Mt. Airy, and Dwayne and Patti Ledford of Jefferson; stepdaughter and husband, Jill and Greg Stephens of Mt. Airy; brother, Darold Ledford of Hiawassee; sisters, Vonita Matherson of Hiawassee, and Oleta Canup of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Alicia Dooley, Lacy Harris, Daniel Tyler, Dakota Tyler, Dustin Ledford, Brooke Ledford, and Tyler Stephens; six great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

An online guest registry is available for the family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.