Body

Funeral services for Homer Lee Daniel, 88, of Clarkesville, were held Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with interment following the service in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Daniel beloved son, husband and father, went to be with Jesus Jan. 10, 2020.

Born Aug. 1, 1931, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late James Robert and Mary Fay English Daniel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carter Daniel.

Mr. Daniel grew up in Clarkesville and attended Piedmont College. He excelled in business and moved to Atlanta where he met Nancy Carter. When they came to realize they couldn't live without each other, they married on July 20, 1957. Three children followed and seven grandchildren came later. These memories are a blessing to us.

Homer Daniel worked many years as a supervisor in Martin Finance, and then he began his own company, Daniel Auto Sales, a used car business in Atlanta.

Nancy and Homer Daniel retired to Clarkesville in the mid-1990's and built their dream home. They had many happy years with friends, family, and as members of Bethlehem Baptist Church. God is merciful. PEACE.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.