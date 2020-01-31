Body

Funeral services for Hortense Anderson Payne, 92, of Toccoa, were held Thursday, Jan. 30, at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. David Harbin and Pastor Tony Yang officiating. Interment followed in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Payne passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, just five days after her 92nd birthday.

Born Jan. 23, 1928, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late Knox and Katie (Turpen) Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dallas Payne; siblings, Jennie Sue Anderson Yearwood, J. D. Anderson, Fannie Kate Anderson Edmonds, Mary Belle Anderson Finley, Helen Anderson Purcell, and Tommie Joyce Anderson; and she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

As a teenager, she joined two of her older sisters, Jennie Sue and Fannie, and formed the group The Harmonettes. They sang together until the early 1950's throughout Northeast Georgia. On May 24, 1947, she married the love of her life, Dallas Payne, and they were married for 56 years before his passing. She was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist church where her and Dallas were faithful servants. They often worked with the youth, VBS, and anywhere else there was a need. She also taught Sunday school for more than 50 years and was the church secretary from 1989-2007. Mrs. Payne was also the owner/operator of Hortense's Beauty Shop for over 40 years. Faith and family meant everything to her, and Dallas and they instilled that in their children and grandchildren who cherished them as much as they were cherished.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Ron Craven of Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kristi Payne of Toccoa; grandchildren, Adam and Sarah Payne of Hickory, North Carolina, Ben and Amber Payne of Clarkesville, John Craven of Cleveland, Hannah and Freddie Walker of Athens, Amy and Steven Crawford of Cleveland, Sydnee Payne of Toccoa, and Bevan Schmidt of Toccoa; and great grandchildren, Kelsie, Stella, Judah and Gemma Payne of Clarkesville, Knox Payne of Hickory, North Carolina, and Owen Crawford of Cleveland. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Keith Canup, Tim Canup, David Irvin, Kenneth Ivester, Greg Morrow, and Michael Whiten. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons as well as nephews, Malcolm Yearwood, Boyce Purcell, Mackie Finley, Milton Finley, Jackie Finley, and Anderson Edmonds.

Memorials may be made to Refuge Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 923, Clarkesville, GA 30523, or Cleveland Worship Center Building Fund, P.O. Box 667, Cleveland, GA 30528.

