Howard Watson Goodson, 89 of Alto, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 of natural causes. Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, March 26, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart. Interment will follow in Rehoboth Congregational Holiness Church cemetery. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.