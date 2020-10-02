Body

A graveside service for Hugh LeRoy Johnson, 92, of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Clarkesville City Cemetery.

Mr. Johnson passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Born Nov. 2, 1927, in Jacksonville, Florida, he was the son of the late Wilmer C. and Ollie Williams Johnson. In addition to his parents, he has reunited in heaven with his loved ones who preceded him his wife, Barbara Hunter Johnson; his daughter, Rebecca Johnson Bisher; his son, Chipley Hugh Johnson; and his brothers, Wilmer and Roland Johnson.

He was a football letterman and graduate of Landon High School. Hugh married Barbara Hunter on April 21, 1951, in Miami, Florida, and they enjoyed over 65 years of marriage together. They had two exceptional children, Rebecca "Becki" and Chipley "Chip."

A third-generation railroader, Mr. Johnson began his railroad career in 1944 as an electrician with the Florida East Coast Railroad. In 1962, he transitioned to the Jacksonville Terminal Company as an Engine House Foreman. In 1969, Mr. Johnson went to work for the St. Mary's Railroad as a Mechanical Supervisor.

Mr. Johnson used his mechanical and engineering skills to entertain the neighborhood children in Florida and South Georgia. He found various abandoned contraptions at the local junkyard and transformed them into all manner of motorized vehicles.

In 1971, the family relocated to Clarkesville, when Hugh took the job as Clarkesville City Manager. The following year, Mr. Johnson began working for GE Transportation Division as Electrical Mechanic Leadman.

In 1974, Mr. Johnson founded Johnson Railway Service. With his wife, son, daughter, a truck and a few tools, Hugh built a locomotive repair business. He and his son, Chip were highly respected for their unique technical and mechanical knowledge. In 1992, Mr. Johnson assisted in the founding of Chattahoochee Locomotive Company. Through Hugh's late son, Chip, the family carries on this tradition of railroading.

Hugh and Barbara Johnson made Clarkesville their home for over 40 years and were active members of First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville and founding members of First Presbyterian Church of Cleveland. Mr. And Mrs. Johnson enjoyed researching family genealogy and local history.

In his retirement, Hugh spent time with his family and friends and was especially energized when working on car restoration projects or continuing his lifelong interest in trains. He delighted his family and friends with his sense of humor and interesting stories.

Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Nancy Hodges Johnson; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kelley and Greg Whisler; grandson, Austin Johnson; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Hunter and JT Sims; and great-grandchildren, Alice Sims and Hugh Sims; nieces, nephews, and other loving family.

The Johnson family would like to express their gratitude for Hugh's wonderful friends and neighbors, Dr. Kecia Jones and staff, Magnolia Hills staff, and special caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1855, Clarkesville, GA 30523, Habersham Homeless Ministries, 105 Dove Lane, Clarkesville, GA 30523, or Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 4555, Englewood, CO 80155.

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.