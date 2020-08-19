Body

A private family graveside service for Imogene Ansley McConnell, 89, of Mt. Airy, was held Sunday, Aug. 16, at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. A public memorial will be held at a later date.

Mrs. McConnell went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug.13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born Jan. 15, 1931, in Mt. Airy, she was a daughter of the late John Henry and Pauline Swafford Ansley. In addition to her parents, Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. McConnell Jr.; brothers, Everett Ansley and Stanley Ansley; sisters, Juanita Tanksley and Rebecca McConnell.

Imogene was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, and grandmother. She was a hard worker who had a tremendous servant’s heart. Imogene opened her home, sharing her talented cooking abilities with family, friends, and folks in the community for many years. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her children, Curtis and Debbie McConnell, Janet McConnell, Carol and Ben Davis, Kenneth and Gina McConnell, and Pam and Irwin Fordham; grandchildren, Natasha Allen, Stephanie McCoy, John Paul McConnell, Brittney Buchanan, Timothy McConnell, Morgan McConnell, Alicia Brasher, Zack Wade, Gera Durand, Katelyn Stoddard, and Kyle Fordham; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Martha Ann Allen; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

An online guest registry is available at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.