Graveside services for J.C. Mealor, 73, of Mt. Airy, were held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery, Baldwin.

Mr. Mealor passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, following a period of declining health.

Born April 19, 1946, in Banks County, he was the son of the late Warren and Bertha Caudell Mealor. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mealor was preceded in death by brothers, Leroy Mealor and Loran Mealor; and sisters, Shelby Jean Mote, Eula Mae Cook and Marlene Worley.

He was a retired off-bearer with the Schnadig Corporation. Mr. Mealor was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Chad and Vicky Mealor of Clarkesville; brother, Jarvis Mealor of Homer; sister, Barbara Mealor of Homer; grandson, Joseph Mealor (Kiara) of Mt. Airy; and granddaughter, Nikki Jett of Dawsonville.

An online guest book is available by visiting HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.