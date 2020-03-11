Body

Funeral services for Jack Harold Freeman, 84, of Demorest, were held Sunday, March 8, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Taylor and the Rev. Michael Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in Return Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Freeman passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Born Aug. 13, 1935, in Cleveland, he was a son of the late Fred and Jessie Dorsey Freeman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Wade Freeman; and brothers, Pierce, Paul, Glen, and Gene Freeman.

Jack was a self-employed carpenter and attended River Road Mission Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved playing horseshoes.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Phillip Wood; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Dean and Amanda Wood; great-grandchildren, Blandon and Bentley; sisters, Yvonne Caudell, Pauline Kinnear, Peggy Biggers, and Vera Horton; and special friends, Claude and Pat Roberts.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.