Body

Graveside services for Jackie Palmour Thomas, 88, of Demorest, were held Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Cool Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Thomas passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Born June 1, 1932, in White County, he was the son of the late Frank Dennis and Flossie Palmour Thomas.In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas is preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth Thomas and Frank Dennis Thomas Jr.

Mr. Thomas graduated from Redland High School in Miami, Florida and he earned a bachelor's degree from Piedmont College. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from State Farm Insurance Company with over 55 years of loyal service. Mr. Thomas was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a true servant's heart, always finding ways to serve others over himself. Mr. Thomas was a proud supporter of 3030 Ministries where he allowed the ministry to hunt on his property. He was a member of Cool Springs United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Doris English Thomas of Clarkesville; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Becky Thomas of Clarkesville; son, Gary Thomas of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Sarah Thomas, Stephen Thomas (Leah), and Maggie Thomas Dyer (Adam); great-grandchildren, Daniel, Jaelynn, Palmer, and Katelynn; nephew, Danny Thomas (Connie) of Clarkesville; niece, Arlene Thomas Sisk (Wayne) of Clarkesville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: 3030 Ministries, P.O. Box 4446, Eatonton, GA 31024, or by visiting 3030ministries.org.

An online guestbook is available for the Thomas family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.