James Alton Fry Sr.

Funeral services for James Alton Fry, 82, of Clarkesville, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. J.R. Elrod and the Rev. Tony Elrod officiating. Interment will follow at Chattahoochee Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Brion Williams officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Grant Reeves Honor Guard.

Mr. Fry went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Born June 29, 1938, in the Macedonia area of Clarkesville, he was the son to the late Calvo and Margie Smith Fry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Lynn Fry.

Alton proudly served in the U.S. Army and was an active part of the Honor Guard until declining health the past couple of years. Owning Fry Masonry for years, he was able to brick hundreds of homes and buildings in the North Georgia area. He was also a proud chicken farmer for 35 years, before he retired at the young age of 80. He also enjoyed gardening, riding his tractor, and was an avid Nascar fan, but his family was his greatest love. As he said, "My family is everything." Alton was a member of Oakey Mountain Baptist Church and has served as a deacon for almost 30 years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth Elrod Fry; daughter, Leigh Craven and husband, Doug; son, Alton Fry Jr. and wife, Devon; grandchildren, Amanda Craven Moon and husband, Dennis, Allison Craven, and Taylor Fry; great-grandchildren, George Alton "G.A." Moon and FloraMae Moon; brothers, Sherril Fry (Rosalie), and Bruce Fry; sisters, Myrle Maloy Rodriquez (Charlie), Shelby Harris (Sammy), and Linda Sue Skelton (Paul); special brothers/sisters-in law, Gene and Doris Strange, J.R. and Joan Elrod; also numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, March 26, from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials can be made to Oakey Mountain Baptist Church, P.O. Box 187, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines in regard to Covid-19.

An online guest registry is available for the Fry family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.