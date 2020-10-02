Body

A joint celebration of life service for James and Inez Adams, of Florida, formerly of Clarkesville, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Gym with the Rev. Tony Kemp and Mr. Daniel Gunn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2557, Clarkesville, GA. 30523

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

