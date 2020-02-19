Body

Funeral services for James Andrew Shirley, 96, of Cornelia, were held Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Daniel Parker and the Rev. Raymond Payne officiating. Interment followed in Yonah Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the United States Navy, Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720, American Legion Post No. 84, and the DAV Chapter No. 15.

Mr. Shirley passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Born March 10, 1923, in Alto, he was the son of the late James Andrew Shirley and Lucy Blackburn Shirley Bullard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eloise Cochran Shirley; brothers, Amos Shirley, Dennis Shirley, Bill Bullard and Joe Dean Bullard.

Mr. Shirley served his country proudly in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member, former deacon and church clerk of B.C. Grant Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mr. Shirley was a retired electrician from Chicopee Mfg. and Ethicon. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, enjoyed road trips across the United States, spending time with his family and his 1949 Ford Nellie Bell.

Surviving are his sons and daughter-in-law, J. Michael and Donna Dill Shirley of Cornelia, and Jeff Shirley of Cornelia; grandchildren and spouses, Marisa and Stan Whittington, and Rachelle and Ricky Woodruff; great-grandchildren, Maley Whittington, Zeke Whittington, Riya Woodruff, Ryte Woodruff, and Rennon Woodruff; brother, Harold Bullard of Lyman, South Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; his beloved caregivers, Laverne Cook, Amber Gragg Cook, Debbie Wagoner, Sharon Snyder Dekle and Joy Baker; hospice nurses and social worker, Gwen Wood, Heather Lawrence and Rhonda Moore Smith.

Donations may be made to B.C. Grant Baptist Church, 1405 BC Grant Road, Alto, GA 30510 or the Veterans Wall of Honor, P.O. Box 298, Demorest, GA 30535.

Those gentlemen honored as pallbearers are: David Williams, Ricky Woodruff, Stan Whittington, Ryte Woodruff and Zeke Whittington.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, was in charge of arrangements.