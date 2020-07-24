Body

Memorial services for James Corie Loudermilk, 30, of Mt. Airy, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with Pastor Mike Franklin officiating.

Mr. Loudermilk went home to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Born Sept. 3, 1989, in Hall County, he was the son of Randall and Michelle Hunter Loudermilk of Mt. Airy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Louise Hunter; and his paternal grandfather, James Loudermilk.

Mr. Loudermilk was employed with TenCate alongside his father. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, and woodworking. Most of all Corie loved his family and spending time with his wife, children, and grandfather. Corie was a very simple man who loved spending time with what he called God's gift of nature. He was a selfless person who would do anything for anyone that he could, many times without them having to ask.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of over seven years, Kayla Brown Loudermilk of Mt. Airy; sons, Maverick Loudermilk and Bowen McIntyre, both of Mt. Airy; daughter, Reagan Jones of Clarkesville; sister, Chelcie Loudermilk of Mt. Airy; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Fannie Hunter of Cornelia; aunt and uncle, Sonya and Pete Herring of Lakemont; aunt, Paula Franklin of Mt. Airy; and numerous other aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. today, July 24, at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.