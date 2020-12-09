Body

Memorial services for James Earl Tench, 88, of Cornelia, may be planned at a later date.

Mr. Tench went to be with the Lord Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Born Dec. 22, 1931, in Alto, he was the son of the late Ernest and Velma Woodall Tench. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Robinson; and three brothers, J. T. Tench, Lamar Tench, and Ernest L. Tench Jr.

Mr. Tench was a resident of Habersham County, for most of his life. He was a member of the Level Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Tench attended Cornelia School, Piedmont College, and Brenau College, receiving a BA degree. He worked a number of years in the consumer finance industry as a branch manager in the Northeast Georgia area and was also a licensed real estate agent. Mr. Tench retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail clerk with over 20 years of loyal and dedicated service. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1948 to 1953, having proudly served his country in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1952. Mr. Tench loved his bird "Sunny" and also loved to feed his "outside birds" daily. He was a true lover of nature.

Survivors include his wife, Lucy Fricks Tench of Cornelia; daughters, Sandra Hawthorne of Cornelia, Teresa Lewallen and her husband, Darryl of Demorest, and Kela Daniels of Alto; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren also survive.

Memorials in the memory of Mr. Tench may be made to Level Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 157 Old Level Grove Rd., Cornelia, GA 30531.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.