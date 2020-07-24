Body

Memorial services for James "Ed" Truesdale, 82, of Alto, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Truesdale passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 following a brief illness.

Born Nov. 25, 1937, in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Paul and Allie May Truesdale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Essie May Hughes.

Mr. Truesdale was retired from the Dade County School System in Florida with over 30 years of service.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 60 years, Margaret Ogle Truesdale of Alto; son, James Truesdale of Alto; daughter, Maria Owenby of Cornelia; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.