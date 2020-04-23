Body

A private family graveside service for James Edward "Jim" Morrison, 95, of Clarkesville, was held Tuesday, April 21, at Clarkesville City Cemetery with the Rev. Grady Walden and the Rev. David Turner officiating. Full military honors were provided by the Grant Reeves Post No. 7720, American Legion Post No. 84 and the Rabun County D.A.V. Chapter No. 15.

Mr. Morrison went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Born May 16, 1924, in Clarkesville, he was a son of the late James York Morrison and Hazel Stewart Morrison. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Arlene Dorsey Morrison; son, Donnie Morrison; grandson, Brandon Lee Morrison; and a brother, William Bill Morrison.

Jim served his country proudly in the United States Army in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater during WWII. He was retired from General Motors Company with over 30 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed life and fishing. He was a long-time member of Clarkesville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, and involved various church activities.

Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Laura Edwards Smith Morrison of Clarkesville; sons, Ken Morrison of Cumming; Ricky Morrison of Buford; brother, Cecil Morrison of Demorest; sister-in-law, Madelin Morrison of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Lindsay E. Morrison of Cumming; Tanner Y. Morrison of Boulder, Colorado; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

An online guest register is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.