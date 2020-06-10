Body

Funeral services for James Franklin Jr., 88, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Level Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Brian James officiating. Interment will follow at Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Walter Singletary officiating.

Mr. Franklin died in his home on Alto-Mud Creek Road Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Born Sept.16, 1931, in Clarkesville, he was a son of the late James Phillip Patton Franklin and Pearl Lavada Wilbanks.

He was the regional coordinator of vital records and statistics for the state of Georgia for 30 years and retired in 1993. Mr. Franklin held the position of Minister of Music at four churches, Baldwin Baptist Church, Mount Olive Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church and Rock Springs Baptist Church. He served as an Army medic during the Korean Conflict from 1952-1954. He received an associate degree from Piedmont College in 1955 and graduated from Baldwin High School in 1949. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and devoted his life to his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Evelyn Pritchett Franklin; children, James Phillip Franklin (Teresa), Brett Allen Franklin (Maureen) and Karen Davis (Dean); grandchildren, Matthew Franklin, Steven Franklin, Kyle Franklin, Madison Davis and Joshua Davis; step-grandchildren, Cassie, Tony, Paul and Jordan; siblings, William Eugene Franklin and Irene Swaim.

The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church Wednesday. Those in attendance are reminded to adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.