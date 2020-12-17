Body

Graveside services for James Hugh Tatum, 93, of Cornelia, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Terry Rice officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and the Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720. Services will be live streamed for those not able to attend on the Facebook page of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart.

Mr. Tatum passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, surrounded by love and family.

Born Feb. 14, 1927, in Cornelia, he was a son of the late Frank M. Tatum and Ruth Church Tatum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Erwin Tatum; and sister, Joyce Tatum Wilbanks.

Mr. Tatum served Habersham County for 38 years as the flight base operator for Habersham County Airport. He owned and operated Habersham Aviation and shared with many his love for Aviation. Mr. Tatum proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Rotary and various other community organizations. By far his greatest accomplishment was the legacy of love and commitment he left behind for his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Marvene Pittman Tatum of Cornelia; son and daughter-in-law, James Christopher Tatum (Jan) of Clayton; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Tatum Cook (Benny) of Cornelia; grandchildren and spouse, Greg Cook (Salina) of Macon, and Pam Cook Carnes of Cornelia; great-grandchildren, K.J. Carnes, James Cook, Merrick Carnes and Grace Cook; brother and sister-in-law, Clifton Tatum (Denise) of New York; several nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to express their love and gratitude to Kia and Rod Gordon for the care and support they provided and forever will be loved and considered to be a part of our family.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.