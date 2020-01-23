Body

A celebration of life for James "Jake" Pink Dill, 75, of Mt. Airy, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin. A private Inurnment will follow in the VFW Cemetery, Demorest.

Mr. Dill passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born June 14, 1944, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late Clifford and Beatrice Hurt Dill. He was a retired long-haul driver with Ethicon. He was a veteran having proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Dill was of the Baptist faith. In his younger years, he was an avid motorcycle racer.

He made everyone laugh and kept a great sense of humor throughout his battle with MS.

Jake is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kayce and Kevin Caywood of Mt. Airy; daughter, Kari Dill of Decatur; three sisters, Faye Unbehant of Mt. Airy, Janice Griggs of Cornelia, and Margaret Unbehant of Demorest; a number of nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews, also survive.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to: Habersham Veteran's Wall of Honor, P. O. Box 298, Demorest, GA 30535 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 950 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326.

Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.