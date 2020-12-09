Body

The family of James "Jimmy" Randy Acrey, 63, of Cornelia, received friends Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home.

Mr. Acrey passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Born Jan. 25, 1957, in Demorest, he was the son of the late James Robert Acrey and Havis Louise Gerrin Acrey.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Acrey Crocker (Ronnie) of Alto; and nieces, Christy Goss of Alto, and Angela Catchings of Decatur.

