A private family memorial service for James "Jimmy" Thomas Ivie Jr., 62, of Lula, will be held.

Mr. Ivie went home to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Born Oct. 12, 1957, he was the son of the late James Thomas Ivie Sr. and Nettie Pierce Ivie.

He was a Law Enforcement Officer for the City of Cornelia for over 20 years, during which he was awarded police officer of the year and served as a Sergeant until he retired. Jimmy was the most loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Ivie of Lula; son, Warner Ivie of Lula; sons, J.T. Ivie of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jeff Marcus of Baldwin, and Gary Dyer of Baldwin; daughter, Tammy Dyer of Gainesville; Carol Hooper of Gainesville; sisters, Jane Murray of Baldwin, Jean Graves of Cleveland, Janice Pitts and Don of Cornelia, Cathey Mangum of Lula, and Nita Dyer of Gainesville; grandchildren, Warner Ivie, Neal Ivie, and Easton Ivie, McKenzie Buchanan, and Kevin Bishop; and numerous nieces and nephews.

