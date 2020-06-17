Body

Graveside services for James Jody Loudermilk, 41, of Cody Road in Mt. Airy, were held Monday, June 15, at the East View Cemetery (also known as Mt. Airy City Cemetery) with Donna Loudermilk officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers, Larry Shackleford, Robert Hardberry, Demetris Montgomery, A.C. Blanchard, Daniel Lacount and Adam Rudeseal.

Mr. Loudermilk passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Banks County.

Born March 1, 1979, in Stephens County, he was a son of James O. Loudermilk and Becky Morris Jameson.

He was self-employed in maintenance.

Mr. Loudermilk is survived by his father and step-mother, James and Linda Loudermilk of Toccoa; mother and step-father, Becky and Keith Jameson of Mt. Airy; sisters, Brandy Handberry and Tonya Loudermilk both of Mt. Airy and Heather Garrison of Toccoa; step-sisters, Greta Shackledford and Brooke Stonecypher both of Toccoa and step-brother, Lamar Ramey of Toccoa.

Due to the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family did not have a formal visitation. Please keep the family in your prayers in the coming days.

Online condolences may be left for the family by signing the guest register at www.acree-davisfh.com.

Acree-Davis Funeral Home was charge of arrangements.