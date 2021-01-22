Body

Funeral services for James Kenneth Warwick, 73, of Demorest, were held Thursday, Jan. 21, at Chattahoochee Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Anderson and the Rev. Bill Gravely officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Tanner officiating at the graveside. Full military honors were provided by the Grant Reeves VFW Post No. 7720, Habersham County American Legion Post No. 84, and the Rabun County DAV Chapter No. 15.

Mr. Warwick passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Born July 23, 1947, in Cornelia, he was the son of the late John and Lora Pilgrim Warwick. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ann Warwick; and stepbrother, Mike Smith.

Kenneth was a 1965 graduate of South Habersham High School and served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a faithful member of Chattahoochee Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 40 years. Kenneth was a retired tool/dye maker from Piedmont Automotive.

"Poppy" as he was better known, loved his family dearly. He enjoyed being at every event to watch and support his grandkids. Sadly, his declining health prevented him from that the last year, but he kept his phone in his hand awaiting pictures and updates about those grandkids.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Stacie Warwick; grandchildren, Ian Duncan Warwick and Myla Meiling Warwick all of Elberton; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Glenn Smith; very special aunt, Ila McEntire all of Demorest; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

Flowers are accepted or the family requests all donations be made in memory of Kenneth Warwick to the Chattahoochee Baptist Church Building Fund, 7905 Duncan Bridge Road, Cleveland, GA. 30528.

