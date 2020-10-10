Body

Funeral services for James Robert Holcomb, 77, of Clarkesville, were held Thursday, Oct. 8, at Bible Way Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis Dills officiating. Interment followed in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Holcomb passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born April 27, 1943, in Rabun County, he was a son of the late Grady and Maude Tyler Holcomb. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Talmadge Holcomb; and sisters, Betty Evans and Evelyn Ramey.

James was self-employed in the logging industry for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed building various things to help around the home and working on cars. James especially loved being outdoors sitting on his front porch in the swing watching wildlife and waving at his neighbors passing by. He was a faithful member of Bible Way Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Suelle Mooney Holcomb; son and daughter-in-law, Rickey and Vickie Holcomb all of Clarkesville; brother, Dewey Holcomb of Toccoa; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

