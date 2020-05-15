Body

Graveside services for James Robert Ray "Jim" Murray, 50, of Clarkesville, were held Thursday, May 14, at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Burrell officiating.

Mr. Murray passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Born May 23, 1969, in Wayne, Michigan, he was a son of James Bernice Murray of Cornelia and Juanita Louise Cottonham Murray of Rosscommon, Michigan. He is preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael Murray.

Mr. Murray was self-employed in construction and more recently worked with Ethicon. He enjoyed playing music and singing, nature and hiking. Mr. Murray was an outgoing and lovable individual who made an imprint on the people he met.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by the love of his life, Deborah Spoo of Clarkesville; sons, Tyler Murray and Michael Murray both of Clarkesville; sisters, Lana Murray, Brenda Murray and Victoria Murray all of Michigan; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.