Body

Funeral services for James "Terry" Lee Ivie Jr., 67 of Cornelia, were held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Nix officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Mr. Ivie passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Born May 17, 1953, in Milledgeville, he was the son of the late James Lee "Cub" Ivie Sr. and Helen Parker Ivie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Glyness Cook.

Mr. Ivie was a weld inspector with Cottrell Incorporated. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Ivie was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed hunting, being outdoors and working on cars.

Surviving are his wife, Shelia Sanders Ivie of Cornelia; sons, Walker Ivie and Dustin Ivie, both of Cartersville; stepson and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Tori Knighten of Cleveland; grandchildren, Dustin "Little D" Ivie, Liam Connor, Caitlyn Knighten, Liam Knighten, Layla Knighten and Hannah Knighten; sister, Bettie Williams of Baldwin; several nieces and nephews.

There has been a go fund me account set up in memory of James Ivie to help with funeral expenses.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.