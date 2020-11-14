Body

Funeral services for Jasmine Skylar Luke, 19, of Dahlonega, are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ray Prince and the Rev. Austin Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery.

Miss Luke went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Born Sept. 19, 2001, in Gainesville, she was a daughter of Bryan Joseph Luke of Canton, and Misty Leann Jenkins Jones of Demorest. Skylar was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Joseph Gasses Sr. of Monticello, David and Nancy Luke of Camilla, Rupert and Lucy Jenkins of Clarkesville, Benny and Helen Barrs of Clarkesville, Mac and Margaret Morrison of Vidalia; and aunt, April Diann Jenkins.

Skylar graduated from Lumpkin County High School in the Spring of 2020. She had a passion for life and the ability to make friends everywhere that she went. Skylar embraced the opportunity to make herself the best person she could become. At Sequoyah High School, she was active in debate, speech, and was a member of the Thespian Society. Skylar was known for her beautiful smile and her passion to learn. She started at the University of North Georgia on the Gainesville campus and quickly became involved with the Politically Incorrect Club, where she served as Secretary. Skylar also had a love for foreign languages and hoped to continue to learn during her many travels. She was passionate about her animals, especially her pets, Teddy and Duke. In her spare time, Skylar volunteered at the Lumpkin County Animal Shelter as well as the Cobb County Animal Shelter and enjoyed traveling. Some of her favorite adventures included shopping in New York, New York; sightseeing in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sedona, Arizona, and the Grand Canyon. But her most favorite place was Key West, Florida where she loved snorkeling, exploring, the local history, and swimming with the dolphins. Most of all, Skylar loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her siblings, friends, and her boyfriend, Jesup. She attended Unity Baptist Church as well as The Point Church of Toccoa.

Survivors include mother and stepfather, Misty and Jason Jones of Demorest; father and stepmother, Bryan and Shana Luke of Canton; siblings, Jayce Jones, Layla Jones, Bryanna Luke and Charlie Luke; grandparents, David III and JoAnn Luke of Dahlonega, Leon and Diann Jenkins of Clarkesville, Jimmy and Debby Jones of Columbus, Sandi and Charlie Williams of Woodstock, and Eddie and Linda Lewis of Macon; great-grandmother, Ann W. Gasses of Monticello; uncles and aunts, Chris and Connie Jenkins, Benji and Tina Jenkins, David IV and Shawn Luke, and Jim Bob and Amber Jones; aunts and uncle, Stephanie Wortham, Summer and Ramzey Boyd, and Kendall Williams; boyfriend, Jesup Black of Toccoa; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

Skylar will lie in state at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service hour Saturday.

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.