A celebration of life service to honor Jason Monroe Kelley, 43, of Clarkesville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Good News Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Stamey and the Rev. Lamar Kastner officiating. A private family graveside service will be held in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chris York officiating.

Mr. Kelley went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Born Aug. 31, 1977, in Stephens County, he was the son of William Austin Jr. and Cynthia Fry Kelley of Clarkesville. Jason was preceded in death by his infant sister, Bobbie Jo Kelley; grandfathers, William Austin Kelley Sr. and Rayford Monroe Fry; and father-in-law, Dennis Geisecke.

Jason worked alongside his father for many years with Handy Service Repair and most recently as Maintenance Supervisor for Country Inn and Suites in Helen. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing. Most of all, Jason enjoyed precious time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of Nacoochee Missionary Baptist Church

Survivors include his wife, Lori Geisecke Kelley; daughters, Brittany Kelley and Deonna Bartholf; son, Zachary Bartholf, all of Clarkesville; parents, the Rev. Austin and Cynthia Kelley of Clarkesville; sister and brother-in-law, Tracy and Thomas Caulfield of Demorest; grandparents, Mary Ann Fry, and Lorene and Lloyd Murray, all of Clarkesville; mother-in-law, Lucy Geisecke of York, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Dakota, Alaynah, Aleeyah, Ayden, and Emilee; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.

