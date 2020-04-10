Body

Graveside services for Jean Barclay Fleming Kepshire, 98, of Gainesville, formerly of Sautee, will be held at a later date. Interment was held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Kepshire passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

Born Aug. 10, 1921, in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Vogler Fleming. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Bernard Kepshire Sr.; and brother, William Alexander Fleming.

Mrs. Kepshire was a Radio and Stage Actress in Brisbane, Australia for seven years working for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). She loved to spend time tending to her home and painting. Jean was known as "Grandmother" to her grandchildren, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Bernard M. Kepshire Sr. and Joan of Corvallis, Oregon; grandchildren, Christa Antrim, Laura Styler, and Paul Kephire; great-grandchildren, Alexander Antrim, and Aaron Antrim.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.