Body

Funeral services for Jean Fowler Wilbanks, 82, of Baldwin, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Terry Rice and the Rev. Daniel Parker officiating. Interment will follow in B. C. Grant Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Wilbanks went to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born May 31, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was the daughter of the late Oland Fowler and Margaret Coffee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Doris Fowler; and a sister, Angela Burrell Ogden.

Mrs. Wilbanks was a member of B.C. Grant Baptist Church and the Tomacheechee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a very friendly person and always had a smile. She loved everyone and never met a stranger. Mrs. Wilbanks was a lover of Southern Gospel music. She was a most loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Lamar Wilbanks of Baldwin; daughter and son-in-law, Davida Lynn and Tommie Sorrow of Baldwin; daughter, Sandra Wilbanks Huff of Bishop; son and daughter-in-law, David Lamar and Gail Wilbanks of Baldwin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and Pinky Dill of Toccoa, Connie and Bucky Kimsey of Atlanta, and Beth and Bobby Adams of Demorest; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Flowers are accepted or memorials in the memory of Mrs. Wilbanks may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.