Body

A private family graveside celebration for Jean Townsend Mote, 73, of the Habersham Mills Community, Demorest, will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Bethel Temple Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Mote went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

Born March 7, 1947, in Gainesville, she was a daughter of the late Sidney Lanier Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Patterson Townsend. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her grandson, Clayton Lee Coleman; and brothers, Sidney Lanier Townsend Jr. and Robert L. Bobby Townsend.

Jean, along with her husband, Jerry fostered countless children through their many years of marriage. She served as a bank teller with Habersham Bank for many years and retired from Ethicon Johnson & Johnson Company in Cornelia. In her spare time, Jean enjoyed vacationing trips and journaling. She was a member of Bethel Temple Congregational Holiness Church.

Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Jerry Lee Mote of Demorest; daughters, Cynthia Mote of Cornelia, Cherryl Renaud-Mote of Clarkesville, and Kimberly Kitchens of Ball Ground; son, Edward Robert Mote of Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Charles Mutt and Phyllis Townsend of Oakwood; aunt, Patricia Heaton of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Clifton Coleman, Justin Coleman, Lexia Mote-Dodson, Elena Whitten, Courtney Gilstrap, and Cameron Holguin; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

An online guest registry is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.