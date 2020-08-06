Body

A private family graveside service for Jeffrey Scott Lewis, 35, of Cornelia, was held Monday, Aug. 3, at Hillside Gardens Cemetery in Clarkesville, with the Rev. Winford Bingham and the Rev. Scott Ledbetter officiating.

Mr. Lewis passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Born June 12, 1985, in Gainesville, he was a son of Eric Lewis of Cornelia, and the late Tina Seabolt. In addition to his mother, Scott was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Barbara Sue Callenbach.

Scott attended Habersham Central High School where he was a member of the Band of Blue and was a 2017 graduate of North Georgia Technical College. He was a rural postal carrier with the United States Postal Service.

Survivors include his loving wife and companion of 19 years, Dr. Amber Kerr Lewis; father, Eric Lewis; brother, John Derrick Lewis, all of Cornelia; sister, Shannon Lewis of Baldwin; paternal grandparents, Buford and Doris Lewis of Cornelia; maternal grandfather and spouse, Johnny and Betty Seabolt of Demorest; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Douglas and Deborah Kerr of Clarkesville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joshua Scott and Angela Kerr of Mt. Airy; sister-in-law, Hannah Leigh Kerr of Clarkesville; nieces, Jayden Lewis, and Adalyn Kerr; nephew, Jackson Kerr; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, in memory of Jeffrey Scott Lewis, by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.

