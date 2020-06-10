Body

Private graveside services for Jennie Burke Brooks, 84, of Demorest, were held at Hillside Gardens Cemetery Tuesday, June 9.

Mrs. Brooks passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Born July 19, 1935, in Helen, she was the daughter of the late Linton and Mary Julia Russell Burke. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Buddy Brooks; and siblings, Nora Anderson, Wilborn Burke, Douglas Burke, John Burke, Mary Lou Westmoreland, William Burke, Laraine Canup and Gene Burke.

Mrs. Brooks was a head teller with First National Bank, later retiring from United Community Bank. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and word finds. Mrs. Brooks was a member of Macedonia Methodist Church and Order of The Eastern Star Yonah Chapter 405.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Jill B. and Ricky Campbell of Clarkesville; grandson, Michael Campbell of Los Angeles, California; granddaughters, Jennie Rose Campbell and Kelsie Elizabeth Campbell, both of Clarkesville; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

An online guest book is available for the Brooks family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.