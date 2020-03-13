Body

A private family celebration of life for Jerryl Oliver "Jerry" Whitfield, 61, of Cornelia, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Whitfield passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Born July 9, 1958, at Homestead Air Force Base in Homestead, Florida, he was a son of the late Ralph and Evelyn Parker Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by grandparents, Oliver and Ethel Jordan Parker.

Jerry was an expert small engine mechanic for many years. He was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Cornelia. In his spare time, Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sherryl Parrish of Sebastian, Florida, Karen Daniel of Gillsville, Lena and Matt Cahill of Mt. Airy, and Marie and Lynn Morse of Maysville; aunt, Imogene Manning of Rural Hall, North Carolina; five nieces; three nephews; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Jerry's wishes were to be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that all donations be made in Jerry's memory to the American Cancer Society, @ donate3.cancer.org.

