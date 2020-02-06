Body

A memorial service for Jesse Ray Prue, 79, of Baldwin, is scheduled for Friday, Feb.7, at 4 p.m. at the Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post on VFW Rd. in Cornelia, with a reception to follow at the post. Pastor Adam Wright will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jesse's life.

Mr. Prue died unexpectedly in The Oaks rehabilitation center Feb. 2, 2020, in Baldwin.

Born May 7, 1940, in Provo, Utah, he was the son of the late Kent and Fornia Prue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, LaRae Prue, of Orem, Utah.

Jesse is survived by his wife, MaryAnn of Cornelia; his daughters, Irene Prue of Lakemont, and Christine Prue of Tucker; his daughter and son-in-law, Marlene and Paul Bracken of Toccoa; his grandson, Jesse Bracken of Toccoa; six brothers, William, Richard, Gerald, David, Charles, and Doren Prue; and one sister, Denise Rohbuck.

He graduated from Orem High School in 1958. He joined the U.S. Navy in Aug. 1958, where he served on the U.S.S. Kidd. While his ship was docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he met MaryAnn Brous, who he married Sept. 8,1962. Over his 20-year career in the Navy, he served in Boston, Massachusetts, Yokosuka, Japan, Guam, Fort Meade, Maryland, and Brunswick, Maine. While stationed in Boston, he and MaryAnn welcomed twin daughters, Irene Marie and Christine Ellen to their family. While stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, they welcomed Marlene Alma to the family.

He had a distinguished career in the navy retiring as a chief petty officer. He was a good manager of personnel and material and his leadership ability was his best trait. He could be depended upon to perform well with little to no supervision. A brief excerpt from one of his performance appraisals said, "Petty officer Prue's performance of duty continued to be outstanding. His military behavior is excellent, and his actions reflect his pride in the navy. He exhibits exceptional leadership and supervisory ability. He wears his uniform with neatness and pride. His adaptability is outstanding, and he contributes to good morale." Over the years he received numerous commendations and letters of appreciation from all levels of the military. A brief excerpt of one said, "on numerous occasions during the conduct of this investigation you were called upon to work extra hours on this matter in addition to performing your regularly assigned duties. You cheerfully and willingly performed all tasks assigned, including uncompensated overtime hours, which you voluntarily worked in order for this Command to satisfactorily complete this investigation. You displayed dedication, diligence, and competence in all respects. Your outstanding assistance and professional expertise is sincerely appreciated."

After retiring from the Navy from the Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine, he began working for the Bath Iron Works (BIW) in Bath, Maine, first as a building trades expeditor and then as a technical proposal writer for BIW's technical transfer program.

After retiring from Bath Iron Works, he moved to Bethesda, Maryland, to care for his Godparents, Donald F., who had Alzheimer’s disease for many years and Ellen U. MacNaught, who fought cancer. He and MaryAnn moved to Gibsonville, North Carolina, where they resided from 1997-2006 until they moved to Cornelia.

Jesse was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He served in numerous positions at the post, district, and state level of the VFW starting in 1980, in Maine continuing while in North Carolina and Georgia, serving most recently at the Grant Reeves Post 7720 of Cornelia. He called Bingo at all the posts and was known for his quick wit and playful sense of humor.

Jesse supported his wife's passion for quilting. For four years straight, he planned cross-country road trips that allowed MaryAnn to take classes at Quilting conventions in Sisters, Oregon, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He meticulously mapped out the driving route and the quilt stores along the route that were participating in the summer-long row by row experience (rowbyrowexperience.com). One shop owner in the cornfields of Kansas blogged about his dedication to her habit.

We will always remember his love for us, his strong work ethic, his faithful service to his country, his generosity towards anyone who needed a helping hand, and his strong opinions about right and wrong along with the importance of taking responsibility for ones actions.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VFW National Home for Children, at 3573 S. Waverly Rd., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 (vfwnationalhome.org). Condolences can be sent to MaryAnn Prue at 399 Chenocetah Dr., Cornelia, GA 30531.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home in Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.