A public memorial service for Jetty Sue Southards Hamilton, 73, of Mt. Airy, will be held at a later time to be announced.

Mrs. Hamilton went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020 following an extended illness.

Born Dec. 23, 1946, in Rabun County, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Lee and Lena Hunnicutt Gragg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Southards; and a sister, Barbara Tyler.

Jetty Sue worked for Orbit Manufacturing for many years and later retired from Rock Hill Farms. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, working puzzle books, and fishing with her husband, Leroy. Most of all Jetty Sue enjoyed precious time spent with her loving family.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Leroy Hamilton of Mt. Airy; daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Ben Allen of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Kay Hamilton of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Kristy and Nathan Taylor of Mt. Airy, Brandi and Morgan Myers of Demorest, and Kayla Allen of Demorest, and her boyfriend, James Bingham of Clarkesville; great-grandchildren, Kylie Taylor of Mt. Airy, and Beau Myers of Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Janice Gragg of Clayton; sister and brother-in-law, Linette and Lamar Alley Jr. of Lakemont; sister, Martha Straub of Clarkesville; two uncles; one aunt; and a special bond with a few of her nieces and nephews.

