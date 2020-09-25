Body

Funeral services for Jewell Pritchett, 87, of Lula, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept.24, at Rock Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Derek Howard, the Rev. Trey Garcia and the Rev. Dwight Oakes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Pritchett passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Born Oct. 17, 1932, in Lula, she was a daughter of the late Elzie Felton and Omanelle Jordan Pritchett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Kay Pritchett; and brother-in-law, James Franklin.

Ms. Pritchett retired from Carwood Manufacturing after 38 years. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. Ms. Pritchett loved children and gospel music and was an avid gardener and a member of AARP.

Survivors include sisters and brothers-in-law, Edna Pritchett of Lula, Helen Pritchett Pirkle (Clyde), and Betty Pritchett House (Dan), all of Gainesville, Evelyn Pritchett Franklin of Cornelia, and Gaynelle Pritchett VanBockern (David) of Knoxville, Tennessee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee F. Pritchett (Vicki) of Lula, Johnny D. Pritchett of Homer, and Larry Pritchett (Janice) of Gainesville; several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Pritchett will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the service hour Thursday at the church.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

In consideration of public health and safety, those in attendance should follow public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19. The family respectfully requests that those in attendance wear masks.

