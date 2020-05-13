Body

A memorial service for Joan Marion Gateley, 80, of Clarkesville, will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville at a later date.

Mrs. Gateley went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 15, 1940, in Dover, Delaware, she was a daughter of the late John and Marion Bounds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerry Bounds of Washington State, and Edward Bounds of Dover, Delaware; sister, Betty Diess of Nags Head, North Carolina; and her husband of 48 years, Buck Gateley.

Joan was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years but 27 of them were with Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Crawford Long Hospital, and retired from Habersham Medical Center. She was an outgoing lady who was well respected in her community as well as her church. Joan's passion was her care for others. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Gretchen and Don Worley, Pam and Dan Desrochers, all of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Megan Worley and Cole Feemster of Seligman, Missouri, and Isaac and Ryan Worley, and Kaitlyn and Kyle Desrochers, all of Clarkesville.

