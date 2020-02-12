Body

A memorial service for Joann "Jodi" Lavoria Smith Davis LaCount, 76, of Mt. Airy, will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. in the Hillcrest Chapel of the Acree-Davis Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating.

Mrs. LaCount passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born June 10, 1943, in Habersham County, she was a daughter of the late Joe and Memble Ivester Smith, having lived the greater part of her life in Mt. Airy.

She was a retired insurance agent and later worked for Habersham County EMT and coordinated mapping for Habersham County 911. She also worked as a Home Health Care Nurse. She attended Chopped Oak Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Mike LaCount; daughter, Lori-Dann Mooney of Clarkesville; two sons and daughter-in-law, Timothy Davis of Panama City, Florida, and Mark and Tracy Davis of Mt. Airy; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Geneva Barnhill of Dunwoody, and Jimmie Lou Walters of Duluth.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Acree-Davis Funeral Home.

