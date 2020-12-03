Body

Funeral services for Joanne Shirley Ansley, 85, of Toccoa, were held Sunday, Nov. 29, at The Pointe Church with the Rev. Raburne Wilson and the Rev. Brent Cisson officiating. Interment followed in Stephens Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Chitwood officiating.

Mrs. Shirley went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at The Clary Center, Toccoa.

Born Aug. 31, 1935, in Stephens County, having lived in Stephens and Habersham Counties all her life, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Gordon and Eula Mae Simpson Shirley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ted Ansley in 2016; and her son-in-law, Terry Hendrix.

She was a graduate of Toccoa High School, was employed with Piedmont Automotive for a number of years and was a member of The Pointe Church. She served alongside her husband in his ministry for 55 years. Joanne was a loving and devoted mama and memaw.

Survivors include two daughters and son-in-law, Donna and Dan Cisson of Toccoa, and Natalie Hendrix of Mt. Airy; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Kathy Ansley of Toccoa; six grandchildren, Brent and Laura Cisson, Brad Cisson, Chandler Hendrix, Ansley Hendrix, Denise Banks and Sherry McCollum; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bill Kirby of Eastanollee.

The following gentlemen served as pallbearers, Brad Cisson, Chandler Hendrix, Skylar Cisson, Tristan Banks, Larry Ansley and Stanley Ansley.

