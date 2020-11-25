Body

The family of Joe Ellis Morgan, 73, of Cornelia, received friends Saturday, Nov. 21, at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Mr. Morgan passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Born Dec. 29, 1946, Joe was the son of the late Haskell and Annabell Morgan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son, David Truett Morgan.

He was an auto body repair technician, and owned his own repair shop in Demorest, Morgan Customs Auto Repair, where he worked alongside his two sons. Joe was affectionately known around town as "Toyota Joe." He loved to spend his free time traveling.

Joe leaves behind his "Angel," Kim Adams of Cornelia; wife, Lynn Morgan of Baldwin; daughter-in-law, Beverly Morgan of Cornelia; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Bryan Zimmerman of Cornelia; son, Dennis "Tater" Morgan of Cornelia; daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Seth Larsen of Toccoa; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Michael Garrett of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Jonathan Morgan, Joseph Morgan, Megan Zimmerman, Emelia Larsen, Ethan Larsen, Kalebbe Garrett, Quentin Garrett, Cameron Garrett, Karina Garrett; two great-grandchildren; numerous other family members.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.