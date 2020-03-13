Body

Funeral services for Joe Jackson Chitwood, 81, of Lula, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Darryl Womack officiating. Interment will follow in the Westview Cemetery in Lula.

Mr. Chitwood passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Born June 12, 1938, in Habersham County, he was the son of the late Elijah and Ella Jane Scroggs Chitwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Betty Jean Meeks Chitwood, and Christine Norton Chitwood; daughter, Judy Wade; brothers, Junior Chitwood, and Grady Chitwood; and an infant brother.

Mr. Chitwood worked for Mt. Vernon Mills for 22 years, and then worked for Fieldale Farms for another 15 years. He was of the Holiness faith. Joe was a very hardworking man. He had a great love for his family, he was a dedicated father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Deveret Bond of Gillsville; daughter, Jodi Madden of Clarkesville; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cheryl Lynn Chitwood of Athens; sister, Mary Scroggs of Nicholson; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Wanda Chitwood of Baldwin; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous neices and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.