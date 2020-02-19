Body

Funeral services for John Kenneth Loudermilk, 70, of Mt. Airy, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Glaze officiating. Interment will follow in Hazel Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Loudermilk passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Born Feb.28, 1949, in Clarkesville, he was a son of the late John B. and Eunice Parker Loudermilk. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Nina Loudermilk.

Mr. Loudermilk retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison as a counselor. He enjoyed camping and cattle farming and was a member of Hazel Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Pritchett Loudermilk of Mt. Airy; son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Michelle Loudermilk of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Corbin, Ansley, and Victoria Loudermilk; brothers, Kerry Loudermilk and Dale Loudermilk, both of Mt. Airy; and sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Mike Wheeler of Alma.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.