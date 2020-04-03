Body

A private interment for John Thomas Watson Sr., 85, of Mt. Airy, will take place at Antioch Baptist Church cemetery with a public service to be held at a later date.

Mr. Watson passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Born Aug. 31, 1934, he was the son of the late Luther and Vergie Murray Watson.

He graduated from Banks County High School in 1953. Mr. Watson attended Antioch Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Watson Small Engine until his retirement.

Survivors include son, Frankie Watson of Mt. Airy; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Lynn Watson of Mt. Airy; daughter, Debbie Fuller of Homer; grandchildren, Courtney Barnes of Savannah, and Cody Haynie of Homer; as well as four great-grandchildren.

An online guest book is available at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.