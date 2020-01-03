Body

Cryptside services for John Thurmond Hicks Sr., 87, of Roberts Road, Demorest, were held Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Stephens Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty and the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. Entombment will follow in the Stephens Memorial Mausoleum with Military Honors by the U. S. Navy Honor Guard and the V.F.W. Post 4346 Honor Guard.

Mr. Hicks passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Habersham Medical Center.

Born Oct. 3, 1932, in Stephens County, he was a son of the late Dwain C. and Mary Bertha Dove Hicks. In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his wife, Janie Whitfield Hicks.

He lived most of his life in Smyrna and the last 20 years in Habersham County. He was a graduate of Toccoa High School and attended the University of Georgia. His military service included the Georgia National Guard, the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and the U.S. Navy Reserve. He started his own business in 1958. He was a two-time Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary and a Master Mason. He served at all levels in several organizations. Mr. Hicks held an instrument and commercial pilot's license and flew as an air crew member in Navy Night Fighters. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Toccoa.

He lived his life with a deep love for his wife, Janie and his family. He had a deep love for his hunting buddies and friends. He was helped and blessed by many. His special thanks to his wife Janie, daughter and son, Janet and Johnny and his many friends. His greatest pleasures in life were flying, hunting, fishing, sports but most of all, his family.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Bill Tyre of Demorest; son and daughter in-law, John T. Hicks Jr. and Rosa of Demorest; grandchildren, Kimberly, Holly, Jacob, Ben and Adam; six great-grandchildren, Kasidee, Weston, Ashlyn, Skye, Rayne and Theo; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Roger Herrick of Toccoa; nephew, Chuck Bentley.

Online condolences may be left for the family at acree-davisfh.com.

The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Bill Tyre, Chuck Bentley, Ben Tyre, Mike Whitfield and Nick Hicks.

Acree-Davis Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.