Funeral services for Johnnie G. Bell Barrett Phillips, 82, of Mt. Airy, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Mickey Umbehant officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Phillips passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Born Nov. 21, 1937, in Dillard, she was a daughter of the late Robert H. (Bob) and Ruth Cantrell Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Ricky Barrett; daughter, Amber K. Barrett; first husband, James C. Barrett; second husband, W.B. Phillips; daughter-in-law, Dianne Barrett; brothers, James Houston, Bobby Bell, and Charles Alton Bell; step-mother, Lillie Philyaw Bell.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading especially her Bible, writing poetry and gardening. Mrs. Phillips was a member of The Torch Worship Center.

Surviving are her son, Michael W. Barrett; daughter and son-in-law, Vickie L. and Mahmoud Farivar; daughter, Janice G. Barrett and companion, Paul Wright; grandchildren, Misty and Chrystal Barrett, Christopher "Chris" D. Barrett, Amir H. Farivar, Farrah N. Farivar, Japaul C. Barrett, Christopher G. Barrett, Alesia C. Hancock, Angelica D. Barrett, and Chazman A. Barrett; great-grandchildren, Tyah Christina Barrett, Miriam Farivar, Mina Farivar, Tatiana Cowen, and Radin Golchin; niece and nephews, Amber Bell, Daniel Bell, Tony Bell, Keith Bell, Kevin Bell, and Jeffery Bell; a number of cousins, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

